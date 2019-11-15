1,341 policemen to ensure smooth polling in Tanjung Piai by-election

Police take part in the Tanjung Piai by-election simulation exercise in Pontian October 22, 2019. — Picture by Ben Tan

PONTIAN, Nov 15 — A total of 1,341 policemen are to be deployed to ensure security on polling day tomorrow in the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election.

District Police chief Supt Mustafa Bakri Salleh said the policemen would also ensure smooth traffic.

“We hope the voters will not worry to come out to vote in 27 polling centres under Pekan Nanas state constituency and Kukup state constituency,” he told reporters at the Pontian Police headquarters here today.

Mustafa Bakri said three roads, namely Jalan Osman, Jalan Ismail and Jalan Dewan at the vote-tallying centre at the Sultan Ibrahim Diamond Jubilee hall here, would be closed from 8am tomorrow.

He said road users could use alternative routes, namely Jalan Bakek, Jalan Alsagoff and Jalan Parit Mesjid.

Mustafa Bakri said 35 police reports were made during the campaign and five investigation papers had been opened including on provocative banners. — Bernama