Video resembling Aziz Bari criticising Perak MB’s performance surfaces on social media (VIDEO)

Perak state executive councillor Abdul Aziz Bari speaks to press at the sidelines of the Perak International Expo 2019 at Stadium Indera Mulia in Ipoh November 14, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Nov 14 — A video resembling Perak state executive councillor Abdul Aziz Bari criticising Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu’s performance and speaking about plans to topple him was once again circulated on social media ahead of the State Assembly sitting tomorrow.

The five-minute and 11-second video appeared to be similar to the audio recording, which surfaced on various social media platforms in April.

Aziz said that the issue is old and he did not bother to view the latest video.

“I was made to understand that a video has been made viral. I also received the video, but I did not bother to watch it,” he told reporters when met at the sidelines of the Perak International Expo 2019 at Stadium Indera Mulia here.

“I only view my work-related videos. For example, the videos sent to me on the flies plague in Manjung district. For me, these are the important issues as it involves public concern,” he added.

Azia said that he had already commented on the matter earlier this year and stressed that there is no necessity to comment further.

“However, what seems to be weird is that things like this only emerge during the State Assembly sitting.

“It is as though someone wants to provoke us.

“I also want to make it clear that I don’t have the power to decide whether I can be the Mentri Besar or not. Even if I find the supporters and if the leadership did not like me, I can’t be the Mentri Besar. The question on Mentri Besar is decided by the central leadership,” he explained.

Aziz also said that he had previously requested Ahmad Faizal to have a meeting and a joint press conference to clear the air on the matter.

“However, I’m still waiting for the meeting to take place until today,” he said.

When asked if the video is fake, Aziz said that he doesn’t know as he yet to view it.

He also said that there won’t be any police report on the matter as he said that the way forward now is to have a good report card to present in the next 15th General Election.

“No point in entertaining to the allegations or video or whatsoever,” he said.

On April 18, the Perak DAP vice-chairman denied that he was one of those in a leaked voice recording purportedly featuring a state executive councillor discussing the mentri besar’s performance.

State Opposition leader Datuk Saarani Mohamad said the audio recording was proof that there was indeed a plot to overthrow Ahmad Faizal.

During the state assembly sitting last December, Saarani had accused Abdul Aziz of perpetrating the move to oust Ahmad Faizal as mentri besar.