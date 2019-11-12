SPM candidate among 23 detained over riot in Sungai Siput

SUNGAI SIPUT, Nov 12 — The police have detained 23 men, including a Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) candidate, in connection with a riot in front of a restaurant at Persiaran Waterfront here early today.

District Police chief Supt Mohd Khaizam Ahmad Shahabudin said the suspects, aged between 17 and 26, were picked up following a tip-off at about 1.30am.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the incident was started over a misunderstanding between two groups and three of the suspects tested positive for methamphetamine,” he told a press conference here.

He said the suspects were being remanded for four days to facilitate investigations under Section 148 of the Penal Code. — Bernama