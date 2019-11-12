Putrajaya paid RM14b in interest for 1MDB debts until 2020, says deputy minister

Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah speaks to reporters in Putrajaya July 26, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

JAKARTA, Nov 12 — The government has to pay almost RM14 billion in interest for 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) debts until next year, said Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah.

He said the money could have been used for various programmes for the benefit of the people.

“We hope it will not happen again (misappropriation of fund) by those who are entrusted to administer the country," he said at a gathering with Malaysian citizens at the Malaysian Embassy here last night.

"Until now, we are only paying the interest on 1MDB’s debt, the principal amount of RM36 billion has not been paid," he said.

Prior to this, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said the government would have to pay up to RM43.9 billion to settle the 1MDB debt. — Bernama