DAP says accepts Ronnie Liu’s ‘lengthy explanation’ over Dr M remarks

Chong Chieng Jen (pictured) chairman of the DAP disciplinary committee said in a statement that the committee has accepted Ronnie Liu’s clarification of his criticism of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12- DAP’s disciplinary committee said today it has accepted Ronnie Liu’s explanation over his criticism of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and will not be taking any further action against the party leader.

“The Disciplinary Committee of DAP had earlier issued a show-cause letter to Ronnie Liu for his article entitled “Mahathir: the Paper Tiger” dated 22-10-2019 and we have also received his lengthy explanation on the same matter.

“We have perused his explanation and the Disciplinary Committee has accepted his clarification,” Chong Chieng Jen, chairman of the DAP disciplinary committee said in a statement.

The committee however urged all members to refrain from “open criticism” against Pakatan Harapan parties and to instead utilise internal channel to resolve any differences.

On October 22, Liu criticised Dr Mahathir’s performance as prime minister and suggested that if the Bersatu chairperson attempted to break up Harapan, the remaining parties could still retain the government without Bersatu.

The statement, which was published in several online portals drew criticisms from Bersatu and other PH allies.

This led to Bersatu youth chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman giving Liu one week to apologise for his remarks or for the DAP disciplinary committee to take action.