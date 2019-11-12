DAP MP wants Umno leaders punished for insinuating judicial interference

Lim urged stern action against Lokman and Ahmad Zahid for their attempt to undermine the country's judiciary. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — Authorities should act against Umno supreme council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam who suggested interference in Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s SRC trial, said DAP’s Lim Lip Eng.

The Kepong MP also noted that Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi previously made similar suggestions of interference in an unrelated case.

“Is it Umno’s plan to shatter people's confidence in our judiciary and throw our country into chaos, with the ultimate aim of paralysing the Pakatan Harapan government?

“Stern action must be taken against Lokman, Zahid and those who attempt to undermine our judiciary,” Lim said in a statement today.

Zahid previously claimed “this is a double standard government” when commenting on the case of a motorist in Johor who was acquitted of reckless driving over the deaths of eight minors involved in modified bicycle riding.

Lokman accused Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad of involvement in the High Court’s decision yesterday to order Najib’s defence for all seven charges in his case involving the misappropriation of RM42 million from SRC International, a former 1MDB unit.

Others have already called for Zahid to be cited for contempt of court over his remarks, after noting that lawyer Arun Kasi was sentenced to jail and fined over comments that scandalised the judiciary.