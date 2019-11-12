Anwar: Dr M did not interfere in Najib’s case

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrives at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur November 12, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim rejected the allegation that Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad meddled in one of Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s criminal trials.

Anwar said there was no evidence of this.

“It (the allegation) is baseless. They can claim but the legal process is independent and transparent.

“I don’t think we should entertain the allegations unless they can give some facts or evidence to support; otherwise we should allow the due process to proceed.

“The judge has given enough leeway to the defence, let the process be respected,” he told reporters at the Parliament at the lobby today.

Separately, former Umno vice president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said the allegation of interference should be raised with the judiciary.

“You have to ask those involved when we were the government we were accused of doing so as well. But the people who can answer are the judge and the prosecution.

“At the end of the day the judiciary has to defend its own credibility and the integrity. It’s not about speculation or who is influencing who,” he said.

PAS secretary general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan declined to comment.

Yesterday, Umno supreme council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam claimed Dr Mahathir interfered in Najib’s SRC trial.

Najib was told to enter his defence to all seven charges related to the misappropriation of RM42 million from SRC International, a former 1MDB unit.