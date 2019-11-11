Voters only heeding call for democratic change, Shahrir says of BN’s ‘popularity’ in Tg Piai

Tan Sri Shahrir Abdul Samad (centre) said Tanjung Piai voters were only heeding the call by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to punish the Pakatan Harapan ruling government for failing to fulfill its promises. — Picture by Ben Tan

PONTIAN, Nov 11 — Voters in Tanjung Piai are only heeding the call to punish the Pakatan Harapan (PH) ruling government if they fail to fulfill its promises, veteran Umno politician Tan Sri Shahrir Abdul Samad said last night.

He explained that this was clearly defined in PH’s 14th general election manifesto and the voters here are only exercising their democratic right, leading to the perceived popularity of Barisan Nasional (BN) during campaigninig.

“Don’t tell me being normal humans beings we would like to have a leadership or government that does not keep their promises that they make,” Shahrir said when met at a BN Youth session with Umno’s Khairy Jamaluddin at KFC Taman Kota Mas here.

The 69-year-old former Johor Baru MP made his remark referring to the momentum of rally crowds for BN ahead of the Tanjung Piai polls on November 16.

Meanwhile, Shahrir also touched on Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s comment on Tanjung Piai’s status as part of the economic corridor.

He said Tanjung Piai is already listed in Johor’s Iskandar Malaysia economic corridor, questioning if Azmin understood the Iskandar Malaysia economic corridor.

“I don’t know if the statement was politically-motivated or not,” said Shahrir, who had previously sat on Iskandar Malaysia’s advisory council.

He pointed-out that both Tanjung Piai and Pontian were included under the Iskandar Malaysia economic corridor.

Earlier, it was reported that the government plans to create another new economic corridor in Johor.

Azmin said the proposed new economic corridor will be deliberated by his ministry and it will be tabled to the Economic Action Council chaired by Dr Mahathir.