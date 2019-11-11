Ramkarpal urges AG to initiate contempt proceedings against Lokman Adam

Lokman Noor Adam (pic) earlier today said any hopes of having Najib’s case being dismissed by the court was never going to happen — alleging Pakatan Harapan’s collusion in the eventual outcome. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — DAP National Legal Bureau chairman Ramkarpal Singh today urged the Attorney General (AG) to open contempt proceedings against Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam for questioning the judiciary system.

Lokman claimed collusion from prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in regards to the High Court’s decision today in calling for the defence of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak to charges of over RM42 million misappropriated from 1Malaysia Development Berhad’s (1MDB) former subsidiary SRC International Sdn Bhd.

Lokman Noor Adam, in a statement earlier today, said any hopes of having Najib’s case being dismissed by the court was never going to happen — alleging Pakatan Harapan’s collusion in the eventual outcome.

“The claim by Umno Supreme Council member Lokman Noor Adam that Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was interfering in the court case of former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak pertaining to the charges levelled against the latter in relation to SRC International Sdn Bhd is another serious allegation bordering on contempt of court.

“The interference referred to by Lokman can only mean in Najib’s said court case which clearly implies that the prime minister had interfered with and influenced the High Court in calling for the defence of Najib on seven charges in the case which is baseless and completely unfounded.

“There can be no doubt that Lokman’s said allegation undermines public confidence in the judiciary and ridicules, scandalises and offends the dignity, impartiality and integrity of the court,” he said.

Earlier this morning High Court judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali said the prosecution successfully proved prima facie against Najib, who is also Pekan MP, on all of his seven charges.

Out of the seven charges levelled against Najib, the Pekan MP is accused of committing three counts of criminal breach of trust over a total RM42 million of SRC International funds while entrusted with its control as the prime minister and finance minister then, and a separate charge under an anti-corruption law of abusing the same positions for self-gratification of the same RM42 million sum.

The remaining three of the seven charges are for allegedly money-laundering the same total sum of RM42 million.

Najib has since chosen to give a sworn statement to answer his charges.