Police wrapping up probe into pro-China comic book

Senior Assistant Commissioner Mior Faridalathrash Wahid speaks during a press conference at the Bukit Aman police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur September 30, 2019.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — The police is expected to wrap up its investigation on the controversial pro-China Belt & Road Initiative for Win Winism comic book once they receive the fact-check findings from two local historians.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department Prosecution and Law Division (D5) principal assistant director SAC Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the police would be meeting with one of them, an expert from a local university, tomorrow.

“He will provide us with his findings as well as give us his statement,” Mior Faridalathrash told Bernama today.

He, however, refused to divulge the name of the two experts.

"Once we have the findings from the two experts, we will conclude our investigation and submit the investigation paper to the Attorney-General’s Chambers,” he said, adding that as at Nov 7, the police had received 67 reports regarding the comic book nationwide.

Previously, the police was reported to seek opinions from the experts on the validity of facts in the controversial comic book.

It was also reported that Home Ministy has banned the book by issuing a prohibition gazette under Section 7(1) of the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984 because its contents could be detrimental to public order and disturb the thoughts of the people.

Since then, the ministry has confiscated more than 2,000 copies of the comic book which is published in three languages - English, Malay and Chinese.