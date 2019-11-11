Police arrest Namibian man suspected of strangling girlfriend to death in Sepang

Police said the incident was believed to have stemmed from a fight between the suspect and the victim at the apartment before the suspect strangled the victim, believed to be his girlfriend, to death.— Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SEPANG, Nov 11 — A Namibian man has been arrested to assist with the investigations into the discovery of a dismembered Nigerian woman’s body at an apartment in Cyberjaya last Wednesday.

Sepang district police chief ACP Abdul Aziz Ali said the 26-year-old suspect was detained by a police team from the D9 Unit (Serious Crimes) of the Criminal Investigation Department on the footpath along Jalan Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur, two days after the body was found.

In a press conference here today, Abdul Aziz said the incident was believed to have stemmed from a fight between the suspect and the victim at the apartment before the suspect strangled the victim, believed to be his girlfriend, to death.

In order to dispel the evidence, the suspect allegedly cut off both of the woman’s hands, which the police later found in a rubbish bin on the sixth floor of the same building.

Abdul Aziz said the 33-year-old woman’s right leg was also found to have been almost severed.

“Police also found a knife believed to have been used to maim the victim’s body,” he said, adding that the suspect also had two criminal records of trespassing and posing as a civil servant.

According to him, the investigation revealed that the suspect was a former student at a private institution of higher learning in the Klang Valley, and had been expelled last year.

Abdul Aziz said the suspect, who has been remanded for seven days beginning Nov 9, was believed to have befriended the victim via social media. — Bernama