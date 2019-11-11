Lynas says video of sinking barge containing bauxite fake

Lynas pointed out the Kuantan Port had clarified that the accident did not occur in Malaysian waters and the material contained in the barge is nickel ore, and not bauxite. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — A viral video post on social media recently claiming that a barge containing bauxite had sunk in the waters of Kuantan is no more than false information, says Lynas Malaysia Sdn Bhd (Lynas).

In a statement, Lynas pointed out the Kuantan Port had clarified that the accident did not occur in Malaysian waters and the material contained in the barge is nickel ore, and not bauxite.

“Lynas does not mine or produce bauxite ore. Bauxite and nickel ore are not rare earth and Lynas does not mine any materials in Malaysia,” the statement said.

Lynas added all material imported and exported from the Lynas plant is packaged in containers.

“The commentary being pushed on social media continues a pattern of disinformation promoted by anti-Lynas activists over many years.

“We are disappointed to see that a small group of activists continue to spread misinformation about Lynas Malaysia and are causing fear and confusion among the community,” the statement said. — Bernama