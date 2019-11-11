Cops detain married couple over alleged murder of their baby in Sepang

Sepang district police chief ACP Abdul Aziz Ali said the couple, aged 42 and 37 years were detained at the Serdang Hospital on November 4. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SEPANG, Nov 11 — The police arrested a married couple last week on suspicion of abusing their four-month-old baby boy which led to his death.

Sepang district police chief ACP Abdul Aziz Ali said the couple, aged 42 and 37 years were detained at the Serdang Hospital on November 4.

He said the police were alerted about the death of a baby boy with signs of physical abuse on him at 9.27 am the same day by the Emergency Department of the hospital.

Abdul Aziz said the couple, both civil servants took the boy to the hospital at 6.50 am where an examination showed the baby sustained bruises on the body, swelling and injuries on the private part as well as scars on both of his hands and legs.

He said the baby was pronounced dead at 7.20am.

“The autopsy revealed that the baby also suffered injuries to the hips and liver as well as about 89 bruises, burn and scratch marks throughout his body,” he told a press conference here today.

Abdul Aziz said both the parents were remanded for 14 days until November 18.

Meanwhile, he said police also detained a 33-year-old woman who was also the colleague of the victim’s mother on November 8 in Sungai Merab here to facilitate investigations into the case.

Abdul Aziz said the initial investigation found that depression was one of the causes that had led to the incident adding that the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. — Bernama