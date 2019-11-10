Transport Ministry urged to issue permits for big bikes for foreigners

Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry secretary-general Datuk Isham Ishak speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya August 15, 2019. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) will propose to the Transport Ministry to issue special permits to foreign tourists who want to rent and ride high-powered motorcycles in the country.

Motac’s Secretary-General Datuk Isham Ishak said at present, foreign tourists are not allowed to rent and ride high-powered motorcycles even though they have the licence.

“I will send a proposal to the Transport Ministry’s Secretary-General tomorrow for it to consider as one way to encourage more tourists to come to Malaysia.

“Perhaps with this good initiative we can help foreign bikers come to Malaysia to rent motorcycles and ride along the roads in Malaysia, especially in the east coast and Borneo,” he said.

Isham was speaking to reporters at an event to post the ‘Visit Truly Asia Malaysia 2020’ logo stickers on high-powered motorcycles, organised by Motac and the DZ Big Bikes Club here today.

Meanwhile, according to president of the DZ Big Bikes Club Datuk Zailan Mohamed, this move will boost the economy, specifically the tourism industry.

He said it would also help people in the business of renting out big bikes as there would be increased demand from foreign tourists.

“It would be safer if they are given permits, especially in case of accidents,” he said.

At the event, more than 300 bikers from motorcycle clubs including from Singapore, Indonesia, Germany and United Kingdom, will join in a convoy ride around the federal capital, especially to tourists spots. — Bernama