Penang to follow Selangor in issuing stiff compounds to errant developers

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 10 — Penang will follow the example of the Selangor state government in imposing stiff compounds on developers who flout Erosion and Sediment Control Plans (ESCP), in a bid to address the increasing incidence of non-compliance among developers in the state.

In this connection, a working paper on amendments to the Street, Drainage and Building (Compounding of Offences) By-Law 1980 under the Street, Drainage and Building Act 1974, will be discussed at the State Executive Council meeting this Friday, said state Public Works, Utilities and Flood Mitigation Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari today.

The proposed amendments provide for fines of up to RM250,000.

“I found out that in Selangor, they have come up with a law that allows very stiff financial penalties. If Selangor can do it, why can’t we? Do you know what happened in Selangor? The rate of non-compliance (of ESCP) dropped. That means, more engineers and developers are aware.

“I hope to reduce non-compliance, and at the same time, reduce mud floods and pollution. I am very positive the state government will support and approve this by-law,” he told reporters, after attending an event related to a river awareness project here.

At the recent State Legislative Assembly sitting, Zairil announced that 90 busts were conducted on private and public construction sites between 2017 and October this year, with 85 per cent (or 77 project sites) found to have contravened ESCP conditions.

According to Zairil, the Penang Island City Council currently does not have the authority to issue compound notices with fines as a penalty, while the Seberang Perai City Council can only issue compounds with a maximum fine of RM250.

He added that several months ago, representatives from local authorities and the state government visited counterparts in Selangor to learn about legislation passed by the state government there to address the problem of non-compliance among developers. — Bernama