Only Pakatan can continue late MP’s plans, Farid’s mum tells Tanjung Piai voters

Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik’s widow, Datin Farah Syazani Hanis Ismail (in green), embraces her mother-in-law Norma Mohamed in Kampung Serkat Laut, Pontian September 21, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — The mother of the late Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik has urged Tanjung Piai voters not to gamble away the constituency’s future away and to continue to support Pakatan Harapan.

In an interview with the New Straits Times, his mother, Norma Mohamed, 67, said opposition parties are not able to deliver the promises to voters even if they win the by-election.

“I hope the voters would choose wisely because my son had made so many plans. The only way they will be carried out is by making sure that the PH candidate wins. He is a good leader,” she was quoted saying, referring to Bersatu’s candidate Karmaine Sardini.

“The opposition won’t be able to deliver if they win, and the people will end up with nothing if that is the case.

“Please, don’t gamble away Tanjung Piai and our future simply because of our political ego. Think carefully,” she said at her home in Kampung Serkat, Pontian.

Norma added that his son was well respected and loved by his constituents for his vision and dedication.

“He refused to only listen to his family and officers. He would always go around Tanjung Piai and hang out with the people because he wanted to hear what the people actually wanted.

“When it comes to executing new projects, he would always push those involved so everything could be done on schedule.

“Although he didn’t get to see his plans completed, I am sure he would want them to be carried out by the new MP,” she said.

Norma recalled that on September 21, Dr Farid had scheduled to meet with fellow constituents until 4am as he was concerned over the timeline of his plans for Tanjung Piai.

However, he had passed away on the same day due to heart complications. Dr Farid, 42, was also a Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department at the time of his passing.

“He did not show any symptoms. We had a conversation the night before and then, I went to sleep. I had no idea that would be the last time that I spoke with him,” she said.

The Tanjung Piai by-election will see a six-way contest between PH’s Karmaine, BN’s Wee, Gerakan’s Wendy Subramaniam, Berjasa’s Datuk Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz and two independent candidates Ang Chuan Lock and Faridah Aryani Abdul Ghaffar.

Polling will be on November 16.