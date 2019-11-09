Perak DAP wants MB to apologise for ‘embarrassing’ viral video bashing ally

Perak DAP secretary Wong Kah Woh said that Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu’s (pic) remarks in the video echoing their political foes failed to reflect the integrity expected of a leader, especially one from PH. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — Backlash from Pakatan Harapan (PH) allies towards Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu is growing with the state DAP chapter asking the Perak mentri besar to apologise for his diatribe against them in a video that has since gone viral.

Perak DAP secretary Wong Kah Woh said Ahmad Faizal who is the state coalition chairman must set an example, adding that the latter’s remarks as uttered in the video were “embarrassing” and against the PH spirit.

“His statement that appears to raise Opposition representatives but belittles Pakatan Harapan friends is wholly unacceptable.

“I urge Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Faizal bin Datuk Azumu to apologise to the Harapan presidential council over this incident,” the Ipoh Timur MP said in a statement last night.

Wong said his party and its representatives have always upheld the spirit of PH, which he attributed to bringing about reform and hope for change.

He added that Ahmad Faizal’s remarks in the video echoing their political foes failed to reflect the integrity expected of a leader, especially one from PH.

Ahmad Faizal who is both Chenderiang assemblyman and Tambun MP is in the spotlight after a 2.47-minute video clip was posted on Facebook by one Azizi Safar in which the Bersatu leader can be heard expressing gratitude that he had some Umno “friends” who could commiserate with him having to deal with DAP leaders solo to protect Malay interests.

In an immediate reaction yesterday, Perak PKR chief Farhash Wafa Salvador demanded Ahmad Faizal apologise for his remarks, saying the mentri besar was not qualified to lead the state if he felt the DAP to be their enemy.

Bersatu president and Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has since put Ahmad Faizal’s remarks in the video as an isolated incident, saying the latter’s remarks were his own and not reflective of their party which sees the DAP as an “important” PH component.

Ahmad Faizal has since reportedly said his remarks in the video were taken out of context.