Muslims across Malaysia enliven Maulidur Rasul celebrations

Participants from government agencies and the private sector taking part in the national-level Maulidur Rasul celebration in Bukit Jalil, November 9, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — Muslims across Malaysia enlivened Maulidur Rasul celebrations this year with parades and chanted the “selawat” (salutation upon Prophet Muhammad) in observance of the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.

In the capital, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah attended the national-level celebration at the Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof.

Over 8,000 participants in 100 contingents comprising public and private agencies, statutory and uniformed bodies, schools and universities took part in the parade, which began at 7.45am.

In Negri Sembilan, Yang Dipertuan Besar Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Munawir graced the state-level celebration held at the Seremban Municipal Council (MPS) field.

Also in attendance were Tunku Besar Seri Menanti Tunku Ali Redhauddin and Tunku Zain Al-‘Abidin.

Ninety-three contingents with a total of 3,000 participants from state government departments, agencies, uniformed bodies and non-governmental organisations flocked to the field from 7 am for the 600-metre parade.

In Perak, the presence of Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah and Raja Permaisuri Perak Tuanku Zara Salim enlivened the state-level Maulidur Rasul celebration held at the [email protected] Convention Centre in Ipoh.

Also present was Mentri Besar Perak Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

In Terengganu, Sultan of Terengganu Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin and Sultanah of Terengganu Sultanah Nur Zahirah attended the state-level Maulidur Rasul 1441 Hijrah/2019 celebration at Stadium Negeri.

The royal couple were accompanied by Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar and his wife, Datin Seri Tuan Faizah Tuan Ab Rahman.

A total of 1,710 participants from 30 contingents took part in this year’s parade.

In Sabah, Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sabah Tun Juhar Mahiruddin and his wife, Toh Puan Norlidah R.M Jasni joined 8,000 people in the state-level Maulidur Rasul parade from Sutera Avenue to the State Mosque.

In his speech earlier, Juhar also called for the culture of innovative thinking to be inculcated among the young generation to increase competitiveness in a bid to improve the socio-economic status of the people and the state. — Bernama