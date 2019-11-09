Meteorological Dept issues advisory on tropical storm Nakri

The Malaysian Meteorological Department said strong winds and rough seas are likely to occur approximately 725km northwest of Kudat. — Picture by Julia Chan

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department has issued an advisory on tropical storm Nakri which is expected to hit Sabah waters.

In a statement today, the department said strong winds and rough seas are likely to occur approximately 725km northwest of Kudat.

“Based on observation as at 5pm today, the storm is located about 751km northeast of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam and moving west at 15km per hour.

“The speed of the tropical storm could reach 170km per hour,” it said. — Bernama