Melaka govt launches smartphone app for lodging complaints

Melaka Chief Minister Adly Zahari (right) during the launch of the ‘Aplikasi Pintar Respons Rakyat Melaka’ in Melaka November 8, 2019. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, Nov 9 — The Melaka state government yesterday launched a smartphone application system to expand the avenues for the people to lodge complaints to improve the quality of public service in the state.

Its chief minister Adly Zahari launched the application, called ‘Aplikasi Pintar Respons Rakyat Melaka’, to replace the existing Integrated Complaint Management System (SISPAA).

The application was developed in collaboration with the Public Complaints Bureau of the Prime Minister’s Department and the Melaka Chief Minister’s Corporate Communication Division, aiming at a 15-day period to resolve each complaint received.

“The application is the state government’s initiative to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the public service delivery system,” he told reporters when met at the event here yesterday.

Adly said the people could download the application on their smartphones to find out the latest status of their complaints, and also upload videos or pictures related to a reported issue to provide a clearer explanation for immediate action. — Bernama