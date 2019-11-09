DPM: Holistic approach to enforcement of tahfiz centres

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said related laws would have to be tightened to ensure that the tahfiz centres are registered so that parents could identify the approved schools. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — A holistic approach should be taken in regulating and supervising tahfiz school operations in the country, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

She said to address the issue effectively, the related laws would have to be tightened in ensuring that the tahfiz centres are registered so that parents could identify the approved schools.

“We will look into a holistic approach to the management and implementation of these centres as they have different governance practices and organisational structure.

“We need to enhance monitoring and we should not leave this to the authorities alone. Those intending to send their children to tahfiz schools must at least check first if the centre is registered or suitable and cooperate with us so that we are aware,” she told reporters when met after the Maulidur Rasul 1441H/2019 celebration at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil, here today.

She said this when asked to comment on the death of a seven-year-old boy at a tahfiz centre in Lanchang, Temerloh.

In the incident on November 7, Mohammad Aimin Nurul Amin, 7 was found with severe bruises on his body and face. The child was pronounced dead while receiving treatment at the Lanchang Health Clinic.

Meanwhile Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa urged parents to be more alert when choosing tahfiz centres to ensure the safety of their children.

He said most importantly parents should make sure that the centre is registered.

“Parents must be made aware that it is important for the schools to be registered. When the schools are registered they will have to comply with regulations and we are aware of the syllabus, teaching staff and its management.

“Parents make the selection. If they are just looking for a dumping ground to leave their children ...eventually the institution of tahfiz schools will no longer be respected,” he said when met during the Maulidur Rasul 1441H/2019 celebration.

He said not all tahfiz centres have a bad record and parents should be concerned about the welfare, safety and educational aspects.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad when met by reporters at the ceremony said results of the autopsy would be known soon. — Bernama