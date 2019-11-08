Agong stops to offer royal roadside assistance at scenes of two car crashes

Sultan Abdullah speaks to a young couple whose car veered into a divider near the Putrajaya MEX toll booth.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah put all protocol aside once more today to personally check on the victims of two separate traffic accidents.

In two minute-long videos posted on Istana Negara’s official Instagram account, the Agong is shown leaving his limousine twice after his motorcade encountered the accidents on the way back from a pre-Cabinet meeting with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad this morning.

The first accident involved a young man whose car was seen facing the wrong direction and with its bumpers damaged. The driver appeared uninjured when the Agong approached him to ask after him.

Sultan Abdullah clambered over the divider to reach the car to speak to the driver.

The second accident was of a young couple whose car appeared to have veered into the divider about 500m from the Putrajaya MEX toll booth.

On the Instagram post, the Agong advised Malaysians to drive carefully when in heavy rain in order to avoid accidents.

Since his coronation, Sultan Abdullah has demonstrated an uncanny ability to come across traffic accidents and has repeatedly stopped to check on the conditions of the victims and to offer assistance.