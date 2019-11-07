Plastic-free campaign: Selangor to hold talks with bubble tea business owners

Plastic straws are seen at restaurant in Kuala Lumpur September 22, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Nov 7 — The Selangor government will hold talks with bubble tea business owners in the state to encourage them to support the state’s campaign to ban the use of plastic straws.

State environment, green technology, science and consumer affairs committee chairman Hee Loy Sian said the dialogue was aimed at encouraging traders to find alternatives that are more eco-friendly.

“The trend of ‘bubble tea’ drinks is on the rise especially in Subang Jaya, Petaling Jaya and Kajang. This has led to an increase in the use of plastic containers and straws,” he said at a state assembly sitting here today.

He said this in response to Jamaliah Jamaludin’s (DAP-Bandar Utama) inquiry into the state government’s stand on bubble tea business in the state.

Commenting further, Hee said that so far, the state government had no plans to charge a compound on any food premises that still provide plastic straws. — Bernama