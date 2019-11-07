Ministry says yet to receive RM197m in arrears from independent power producers

Minister of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Yeo Bee Yin delivers her speech at the 10th International Greentech and Eco Products Exhibition and Conference in Kuala Lumpur October 10, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — The Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Ministry (MESTECC) has yet to receive RM197.9 million in arrears into the Electricity Supply Industries Trust Account (AAIBE) from the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) for the period 2008 to 2018.

Minister Yeo Bee Yin, said that for Sabah AAIBE, a total of RM50.7 million in arrears had yet to be cleared by IPP.

She said the ministry would ensure that no IPPs were spared from paying the outstanding contribution to AAIBE.

“To ensure that IPPs meet licence requirements and contributed to the AAIBE and Sabah AAIBE funds, the ministry recently through the Energy Commission took action to ensure that contributions for the financial year ending 2018 could be collected before Dec 31 this year.

“For IPPs that are unable to make a ‘one-off’ payment, negotiations are underway to provide a payment plan in installments and to ensure that the existing arrears are cleared,” she said in response to a question by Chan Foong Hin (PH-Kota Kinabalu) at the Dewan Rakyat today.

Yeo also informed that until now the ministry had successfully secured IPPs’ commitment to pay RM100.7 million to AAIBE and RM4.8 million to Sabah AAIBE in installments before Dec 31 next year. — Reuters