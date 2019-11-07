Malaysia frees detained Cambodian opposition activists

Mu Sochua, Deputy President of the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), reacts as she talks to journalists after a press conference in Jakarta November 6, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — Malaysia tonight released three Cambodian opposition activists it detained this week at the request of Cambodian authorities, a rights group official told Reuters.

One of them is Mu Sochua, the vice-president of the Cambodia National Rescue Party, who was held last night at a Kuala Lumpur airport ahead of her planned return home to lead anti-government demonstrations.

Jerald Joseph, an official of the Malaysian Human Rights Commission, said the Cambodians would stay in a hotel for now. — Reuters