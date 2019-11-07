Leiking: Workers contribution to economy can be enhanced through technology, creativity

International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Darell Leiking said workers need to cultivate a positive and innovative mindset. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

SUBANG JAYA, Nov 7 — The contribution of workers to the country’s economic growth could be further enhanced through the elements of technology and creativity, International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Darell Leiking said.

He said hence, it is important for every organisation to implement continuous improvement initiatives to foster a productive work culture as it could provide a good income to workers for their well-being and shared prosperity.

Besides using technology, he said workers also need to cultivate positive and innovative mindset.

“If we combine the elements of technology and creativity, Malaysia is well positioned to be a leader in churning out the best ideas and products not only locally but also globally,” he said in his speech at the Malaysian Productivity Corporation’s (MPC) Annual Productivity and Innovation Conference and Exposition (APIC) 2019, here tonight.

APIC is an MPC initiative, aimed at enhancing productivity and quality, in line with the Industry4WRD policy launched by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry last year.

Darell said Malaysia’s share of skill employment is still low at 27.2 per cent and is far below the target of 35 per cent by 2020.

At the event, he witnessed the exchange of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) between MPC — the Electrical & Electronics Productivity Nexus and seven Industry 4.0 Technology Centres.

The MoUs aim to provide an information exchange, courses and advisory services related to industry 4.0 technologies.

Commenting on the MoUs, Darell hoped all manufacturing companies, especially small and medium enterprises (SMEs) would leverage the technology centres to gain information on industry 4.0 to improve operating efficiency and production productivity.

MPC chairman Chua Tian Chang said APIC 2019, which emphasised on industry 4.0, saw 300 groups presenting innovative and creative enhancement projects in the pursuit of cultivating productive practices for organisational excellence.

“Given the rapid changes in market dynamics and openness of the economy, organisations need to be constantly proactive and innovative. Organisations also need to create and inculcate creativity and innovation among their workforce,” he added. — Bernama