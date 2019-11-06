PM: Climate change, digital advancement among major challenges in achieving sustainable development goals

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the deployment of new technologies is seen essential in achieving the SDGs, considering the need for accelerated progress to fulfil the goals by 2030. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — Digital technology will play a critical role in the achievement of the sustainable development goals (SDGs), although innovation will most likely affect progress in both positive and negative ways.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the deployment of new technologies is seen essential in achieving the SDGs, considering the need for accelerated progress to fulfil the goals by 2030.

“However, as new technologies are usually unavailable to marginalised populations, it will be a key challenge to ensure that no one is left behind, as new innovations often exacerbate existing divides in society between those who can benefit, and those who are left behind,” he said while opening the Malaysia sustainable development goals (SDG) Summit 2019 here today.

Also present United Nations Resident Coordinator for Malaysia Stefan Priesner.

The summit, which carries the theme Accelerating Progress on the SDGs: Whole of Nation Approach, will contribute ideas and strategies to move the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development forward and energise partnerships through the whole of the nation approach in attaining the SDGs. — Bernama