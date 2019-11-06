Marine police seize liquor worth more than RM1.5m in Johor

Five men, all locals and aged between 30 and 56, have been detained to facilitate investigation, police said in a statement yesterday.— iStock.com pic via AFP

JOHOR BARU, Nov 6 — The marine police arrested five men and seized 29,062 bottles of liquor worth RM1.5 million in a raid at Taman Putera Indah, Tongkang Pecah, near Batu Pahat on Monday.

Its Region Two Acting Commander Supt Noor Azman Jamal said they also seized a lorry and two vans in which the bottles of liquor were found.

The five men, all locals and aged between 30 and 56, have been detained to facilitate investigation, he said in a statement yesterday.

He urged those with information on smuggling activities to call 07-2372221 / 2372222. — Bernama