Kedah losses RM1m in mineral royalty leaks, says state Lands and Mines director

ALOR SETAR, Nov 6 — The Kedah government has incurred losses of more than RM1 million in revenue from mineral royalties due to leakage, with only RM14,169,812.21 collected until last October, from an estimated collection of RM15,273,890.

State Lands and Mines director Datuk Mohamad Che Nai said the leakages encompassed small offences including operating outside permitted hours, no revenue receipts issued by the factory operators to the lorry drivers and carrying more load than what was stated in the receipt.

“There are two types of leakages, one is by illegal quarry with no permit, no licence, no permission which we take action under Section 425 and we take to court. The other is quarry which has licence, with permit, but operating outside permitted hours and not issuing the revenue receipts,” he told a press conference yesterday.

He said an integrated enforcement operation would be carried out within the next two months and he was optimistic of collecting almost RM20 million in mineral royalties by the end of the year.

There are 183 quarries operating actively in the state, he added. — Bernama