Kelantan Sultan visits cerebral palsy siblings in Tumpat

Sultan of Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V visits Khairul Nisaa Mohd Zain, Muhammad Amir and Ain Husna at their home in Kampung Kok Keli in Tumpat November 4, 2019. — Bernama pic

TUMPAT, Nov 5 — It was a great surprise for Mohd Zain Abdullah, the father of three children with cerebral palsy, when the Sultan of Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V visited his home in Kampung Kok Keli here yesterday evening.

Mohd Zain, 56, said he had never expected that the ordeal which he was going through would gain the attention of the Kelantan palace

“I was shocked when a palace official called to say that His Majesty would like to come by to visit my three children. At the same time, I was thrilled to get to meet the Sultan who was so warm and friendly,” he told reporters here, yesterday.

Sultan Muhammad V arrived at Mohd Zain’s house at 5.20pm and spent about half an hour with the family.

The Kelantan ruler presented his personal contribution and handed over a cash donation from the Kelantan Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (Maik).

Also present were Tengku Temenggong Kelantan, Tan Sri Tengku Mohamad Rizam Tengku Abdul Aziz and his wife, Puan Sri Tengku Noor Hayati Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra Al-Haj.

The plight of the three siblings Khairul Nisaa, 25, Muhammad Amir, 18, and Ain Husna, 17, came to light after Mohd Zain’s wife Nooraini Ismail died two years ago and the news was widely shared on social media.

Since his wife’s passing Mohd Zain, a carpenter, was left with the responsibility to take care of his children’s needs, including bathing and feeding them.

In thanking Malaysians for their kind deeds and show of concern, he said, “I am not sure who first broke the news about my family’s plight but since the story went viral several people have stepped in to ease our burden.” — Bernama