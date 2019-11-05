ECRL project progress stands at 11.07pc

A general view of the ECRL construction site in Dungun, Terengganu July 25, 2019. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — Until September, the progress of the East Coast Rail Route (ECRL) project stood at 11.07 per cent taking into account pre-construction work, which includes design and procurement.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said works on the tunnels and viaducts along the 223 km alignment between Dungun, Terengganu and Mentakab, Pahang were also underway.

“Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd (MRL) has resumed the land acquisition process for the Dungun-Mentakab stretch under Section 8 of the Land Acquisition Act, some of which has been previously gazetted,” he said.

He said this in a written reply posted on Parliament’s website today in response to Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh’s (BN-Besut) question on the current status of the ECRL project.

Loke further said that MRL as the owner of the ECRL project had submitted the ECRL Railway Scheme in September for the Kota Bharu to Dungun alignment to the Land Public Transport Agency.

In addition, the preparation of the Environmental Impact Assessment Report (EIA), the Heritage Impact Assessment Report (HIA) and the Social Impact Assessment Report (SIA) are also in progress.

The project was resumed after MRL and China Communications Construction Company Ltd signed a supplementary agreement on April 12, 2019.

It saw a reduction in the project’s construction cost by RM21.5 billion compared to the original cost of RM65.5 billion. — Bernama