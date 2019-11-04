Woman dies in burning car after collision in Lahad Datu

A car that the victim was travelling in burst into flames after it hit another vehicle along Jalan Dam Simpang Putatan this morning. — Istock.com pic via AFP

LAHAD DATU, Nov 4 — A woman was burnt to death when the car she was travelling in burst into flames after it was involved in a collision with another car at Jalan Dam Simpang Putatan here this morning.

According to Lahad Datu Fire and Rescue Station Operations Commander, Senior Fire Office II, Julkifli Harry, the emergency call about the accident came through at 6.24am, and a team of eight was rushed over to the location at 6.3 kilometres from the station.

In a statement issued here today, Julkifli said the accident involved a Toyota Revo four-wheel-drive vehicle and a Proton Saga car.

“The woman who was in the Proton Saga was burnt to death while another person who was in the Toyota Revo suffered slight injuries,” he said, adding that the case has been handed over to the police for further investigations. — Bernama