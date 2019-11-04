Report: Jho Low obtained Cypriot passport in 2015, hideaway home to be ready in two months

A Greek-language newspaper in Cyprus has reported that Low is now in possession of a Cypriot passport. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — Fugitive financier Low Taek Jho — wanted in Malaysia over the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal — allegedly obtained a Cypriot passport, through a well-known citizenship broker in 2015.

According to Politis, a Greek-language newspaper in Cyprus, Low obtained the passport from the island state in the Mediterranean by engaging global passport and citizenship broker Henley & Partners as authorities closed in on him four years ago.

The report was reproduced by Sarawak Report last night.

Low was also reported to have commissioned the construction of a mansion on the island said to be worth €5 million (RM23 million).

The report said Low obtained the passport through the Cyprus Investment Plan which requires an interested party to deposit €5 million in a Cypriot bank for three years, before becoming eligible to buy a permanent house.

The report claimed that the keys to Low’s villa will be handed over within the next two months.

Henly & Partners did not respond to a request for comments by Politis.

The latest claims come days after reports emerged last week that Low had been offered asylum in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and has been shuttling between the Middle East and Europe since June.

However, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador responded by saying it was illogical and impossible for a person who is wanted in several countries and widely known as a key figure in ‘the crime of the century’ to enter the UAE easily.

He said the UAE has strict security systems, including controls at the airport, in place and a good rapport with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).