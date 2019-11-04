Berjasa president: Tanjung Piai by-election turning point for party

Berjasa supporters are seen outside Dewan Jubli Intan in Pontian November 2, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PONTIAN, Nov 4 — Barisan Jemaah Islamiah Se-Malaysia (Berjasa) president Datuk Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz said the party’s foray into the Tanjung Piai by-election has seen a turning point.

He said Berjasa has achieved its objectives such as being an independent political party and has received an encouraging response in their membership application after it confirmed its candidacy in the Tanjung Piai by-election.

“For a start, Berjasa has managed to stand on its own as a political party to contest in an election and not under a coalition like in the past.

“Previously we contested in the Tanjung Piai parliamentary and a state seat under Segamat parliamentary under the PAS via Gagasan Sejahtera,” said Badhrulhisham when met during his campaign rounds at Masjid Parit Selangor in Pekan Nanas here today.

Badhrulhisham said Berjasa’s next step was to grow its membership to 50,000 members.

“At present, we have between 10,000 and 15,000 members nationwide,” he said.

On Berjasa’s future, Badhrulhisham expressed confidence that the party can garner substantial support from the Tanjung Piai voters ahead of the by-election on November 16.

“Basically, Berjasa has achieved our objectives by contesting in the Tanjung Piai by-election.

“The party is also targeting to contest in 30 parliamentary and state seats in the next general election, where the Tanjung Piai by-election would be a testing ground,” said the Muar-born politician.

Meanwhile, Badhrulhisham denied the perception that Berjasa is a racist party and assured that it will champion other races fairly as well.

“For us, our main focus is to uphold the Malay-Muslim agenda.

“At the same time, we believed that we can also garner support from all races, especially the Chinese in Tanjung Piai, as many people were disgruntled with the current government,” said Badhrulhisham.

On its relationship with its political ally PAS, Badhrulhisham said the party’s contesting in the by-election would not damaged its relationship with the Islamic party and the other Gagasan Sejahtera component parties.

“We still believe in a strong coalition especially with PAS through Gagasan Sejahtera and Barisan Nasional (BN) through Muafakat Nasional,” he said.

The Tanjung Piai by-election will see a six-cornered contest between PH’s Karmaine Sardini, Barisan Nasional’s (BN) Datuk Seri Dr Wee Jeck Seng, Gerakan’s Wendy Subramaniam, Barisan Jemaah Islamiah Se-Malaysia’s (Berjasa) Datuk Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz and two independent candidates Ang Chuan Lock and Faridah Aryani Abdul Ghaffar.

The by-election was called following the death of incumbent PH’s Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik from Parti Pribimi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) on September 21.

Election Commision (EC) has set early voting on November 12, while polling is on November 16.