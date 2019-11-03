Kelantan Socso help former Sinar Harian staff

KOTA BARU, Nov 3 — The Kelantan Social Security Organisation (Socso) today assisted eight former personnel of the newspaper, Sinar Harian through the Employment Insurance System (SIP).

Its director Nora Yaakob said SIP, which was launched on January 1 last year, was aimed at easing the burden borne by workers who had lost their jobs including due to company downsizing, bankrupt employers and others.

‘’We do not want the contributors to be stressed when their employments are terminated because many of them will be at a loss. So, the availability of this insurance scheme can motivate them,’’ she said.

She said this at a media conference after being present to deliver the benefits of SIP to the former personnel of Sinar harian at Rumah Wartawan in Taman Sari here today.

Also present were the state Socso SIP Branch Zone chief Muhammad Syahir Ammar Mohamed and Kelantan Darul Naim Media Club (Kemudi) president Azran Fitri Ab Rahim.

At the same time, a briefing was also held and 15 Kelantan Utusan staff also submitted their application forms for SIP.

Other than financial aid through SIP, Nora said it also had a worker job replacement programme which covered career counselling, job search, job matching, job placement and also training. — Bernama