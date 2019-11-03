Baseless? Probe claims of torture by LTTE detainees, DAP MP urges IGP

Ramkarpal Singh speaks to reporters at the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex October 21, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 — DAP National Legal Bureau chairman Ramkarpal Singh today urged Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador to investigate allegations of misconduct and torture by LTTE detainees instead of condemning them.

In a press statement today, Ramkarpal who is also the Bukit Gelugor MP claimed that it was unlikely that the detainees were questioned when the nation’s top cop had made his statement.

“The said allegations were made by the said detainees on November 1 in court and Hamid’s statement was made a day later, after the implicated officers were questioned.

“It is unlikely that the detainees have been questioned yet and I urge Hamid to indicate if they have. If they have not, it cannot be said that investigations into the said complaints are complete.

“Hamid should, instead, launch a proper probe into the said allegations as he had promised in the case of two Nepali security guards who were allegedly victimised by the police stemming from an alleged burglary at a housing estate near Seremban, Negri Sembilan,” said Ramkarpal.

In the case of the said Nepali security guards, Bukit Aman’s Integrity and Standards Compliance Department (JIPS) is said to be investigating the matter.

He claimed that the timeframe between the complaint lodged in court on 1 November and Abdul Hamid’s dismissal of the allegations was “too short” that their claims against his officers were baseless.