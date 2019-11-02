Police tracking down man who threatened to bomb North-East IPD

Police are tracking down a man for threatening to bomb the North-East District Police Headquarters. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 2 — Police are tracking down a man for threatening to bomb the North-East District Police Headquarters (IPD), here using C4 bomb in an incident yesterday as he was angry with the authorities for frequently detaining suspects.

North-East Police District Head ACP Che Zaimani Che Awang said that in the incident at about 3.30pm, the man contacted the Pulau Tikus Police Station and spoke to a policeman before suddenly cursing the policeman with various abusive words.

He said that before putting down the telephone, the suspect threatened to explode the North-East IPD using the C4 as he wanted to see all the policemen die.

Following the threat, he said a police team from the Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU) and the Tracker Dog Unit (K9) from the Penang Contingent Police Headquarters were sent to the North-East IPD for further checks but no bomb or explosive devices were found in the area.

He said police were now tracking down the suspect concerned to assist in the investigation on the case. — Bernama