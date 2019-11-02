Cops confirm report on theft case at MotoGP

Police have confirmed that a report was lodged by the SIC security division but there were no details of the missing items. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SEPANG, Nov 2 ― Police have confirmed receiving a report from the security division Sepang International Circuit (SIC) on a theft case at the MotoGP yesterday.

“There is a police report lodged by the SIC security division but no details of the missing items,” he said when contacted here today.

He, however, did not reveal any other details of the case.

Yesterday a portal (careta.my) reported on a break-in at the Angel Nieto racing team camp.

The portal quoted a report from the Lalasport website, stating that the stolen components included a complete set of shock absorber, brake calliper and disk, laptop, tools and tire heaters.

Angel Nieto team manager Gino Borsoi was quoted as saying that the spring for the fork and the rear absorber were also stolen. ― Bernama