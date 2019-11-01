Selangor govt shrinks Budget for 2020

Mentri Besar Amiruddin Shaari holds a copy of the Selangor Budget 2020 flanked by state exco members at the Selangor State Legislative Assembly in Shah Alam November 1, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, Nov 1 — The Selangor government is reducing its Budget for next year to RM2.33 billion from the RM2.56 billion allocated for this year in tandem with the smaller federal Budget, amid a slowing economy.

Spending on operations has been reduced to RM1.2 billion, from RM1.28 billion this year, as has development expenditure, from RM1.28 billion to just RM1.13 billion.

However, Selangor Mentri Besar Amiruddin Shari said the smaller Budget means the state succeeded in reducing its deficit from RM360 million last year to RM133 million.

This, he said, showed that the state government is spending its money prudently.

He expects Selangor will be able to earn RM1.99 billion in revenue this year.

“Our experience in the past Budget has proven that prudent spending, strengthened the work culture of efficiency and integrity as well as plugging the waste and leakages has succeeded in reducing the deficit budget to a reasonable amount, “he said when tabling the Selangor Budget 2020 at the Selangor State Legislative Assembly here today.

Selangor’s revenue for next year is forecast at RM2.2 billion, as land premium and taxes rise due to an increase in infrastructure projects and efficiency.

Among the projects for next year is a new road network that aims to increase the reach and economy for districts such as Gombak, Kuala Langat and Sepang with an allocation of about RM52.1 million. Another RM94.5 million has been allocated for upgrading the existing road network in the state.

Another RM178 million is allocated to the Road Works Department to execute their roads project for next year.

Amiruddin also unveiled a 30-year plan to increase, maintain and safeguard the water supply within Selangor and allocated RM1 billion a year in capital expenditure to reduce use of non-renewable water and the replacement of old pipes as well as maintenance of dams.

He said that Selangor has identified several new water sources to increase the water capacity in dams around the Klang Valley.