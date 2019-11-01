Penang cops to probe personnel involved in alleged extortion case

Penang police had conducted an investigation and thus far have identified at least three MPV vehicles involving six policemen involved in the alleged incident. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 1 ― Penang police received some information on the recent incident involving its mobile patrol vehicle (MPV) personnel who were allegedly tried to blackmail visitors to an entertainment centre in the northeast district.

Acting Penang police chief Datuk Roslee Chik said that following the complaint, the police had conducted an investigation and thus far have identified at least three MPV vehicles involving six policemen involved in the alleged incident.

“We received the information verbally from several witnesses who saw MPV policemen tried to extort a sum of money from visitors to the entertainment centre who came out of the premises early in the morning, intoxicated and were caught driving,” he told reporters after the Penang Police Contingent Monthly assembly here.

He said anyone who had been the victims of the extortion should come forward to lodge a police report to enable further investigation into the incident.

He also gave his assurance that the investigation would be carried out in a transparent manner, and that legal action would be taken against the personnel involved based on statement and evidence.

Earlier in his speech, Roslee said from January to September this year, 81 investigation papers involving 110 police officers and personnel were opened, compared to only 69 cases recorded over the same period last year. ― Bernama