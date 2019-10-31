Time to step out of comfort zone, key personnel in PM’s Dept told

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Fuziah Salleh visits a booth during JPM's Innovation and Excellence Day in Sepang October 31, 2019. — Bernama pic

SEPANG, Oct 31 — Heads of departments and agencies under the Prime Minister's Department (JPM) should be brave to step out of their comfort zones to enable them to be more innovative in facing the challenges of their daily tasks, said Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (JPM) Fuziah Salleh.

She said it would not help boost their productivity or that of the government service if they were content working in their cocoons since there are 54 departments and agencies under the JPM.

“The practice of working in silo should be taken out of their minds as it could hinder the departments and agencies under JPM from being innovative when faced with the challenges of working in situations that involve many other agencies," she added.

Speaking to reporters after opening JPM's Innovation and Excellence Day (HIK 2019) here today, she said work constraints could be overcome through innovation or open-mindedness when working with others.

Innovation, she said, is not only brought about through new approaches and discoveries in the field of technology, but it also can be in the form of improvements and reforms in a process to resolve problems.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) was named the most innovative department under JPM and was awarded the 2019 Prime Minister's Department Innovation Award, while the Public Service Department (PSD) received the Prime Minister's Award.

The event was also attended by Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Ismail Bakar. — Bernama