Suriani: Asean members should respect each other’s cyber space sovereignty

SINGAPORE, Oct 31 — Malaysia hopes Asean countries will respect each other’s sovereignty in the cyber space.

The hope was expressed today by Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) secretary-general, Datuk Suriani Ahmad at the third meeting of the Malaysia-Singapore Joint Committee in the field of Information and Communications here.

When met by Bernama and RTM after meeting, Suriani said the hope was also shared by Singapore.

She said there should be no cyber attacks taking place among Asean member countries, what’s more if they are over trivial matters.

At the meeting, Suriani also touched on how meetings at Asean level should discuss the issue on cyber security to interpret decisions into action.

“It is also on how the matter should be turned as an activity for the us to combat cyber attacks. It should be tabled and deliberated more extensively at Asean level,” she said.

Suriani stressed that Malaysia respects the cyber sovereignty of a country and hopes the matter is given more attention in other countries in Asean.

“Cyber security among member countries is important more so when our foreign policies give more focus to our Asean partners,” she said.

Earlier, Suriani paid a courtesy call on her Singaporean counterpart, Yong Ying-I before both proceeded to attend the meeting.

Also present in the meeting were the Malaysian National News Agency (BERNAMA) chief executive officer, Nurini Kassim, Broadcasting Department director-general, Abdul Muis Shefii, Information Department director-general Roselindawati Abdul Rahman, and the National Film Development Corporation (FINAS) chief executive officer (FINAS) Ahmad Idham Ahmad Nadzri. — Bernama