NRD: Late birth registrations in Sabah, Sarawak won’t be discontinued

Merdeka babies sleep in their cribs in Hospital Kuala Lumpur August 31, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 31 — The process of applying for late birth registrations in Sabah and Sarawak will not be discontinued and is still subject to existing ordinances, said the National Registration Department (NRD).

In a statement today, the NRD said that the application could still be made at any of its branch offices in the two states.

It said a panel on late birth registrations would be set up at the state level, to be headed by a regional registrar for Sabah and Sarawak, namely the state NRD director.

The statement also added that improvements to the standard operating procedure (SOP) would not affect the services of the long-established Mobile Court in Sabah which had benefited the local community.

“The NRD will always support and cooperate with the relevant parties to provide the best service to the people,” it said.

It also assured that any improvement in services would not burden the people especially those in the interior areas who had “logistics issues” in being present at the NRD office.

“Improvements at the NRD level are to make sure that the processes are carried out transparently and with integrity, while avoiding opportunities for abuse of power,” it added.

For more information, the public can go to any NRD office or visit NRD’s website at www.jpn.gov.my or call its Corporate Communications Unit at 03-8880 7077/7067/7069/8206 or email to pro @ jpn.gov.my.