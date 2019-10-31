No PAS ‘reserve candidate’ for Tanjung Piai seat, says deputy chief

PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur October 31, 2019. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — PAS has no “reserve candidate” in place for the Tanjung Piai by-election, its deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said.

“No, we have clarified that we will not nominate a candidate for Tanjung Piai by-election. No such thing as reserve candidate in electoral terms.

“There is only calon menunggu (candidate-in-waiting) if something happens to the candidate from Muafakat Nasional. The report is false, PAS would not put out candidates but we accept BN’s candidate,” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby today.

BH Online reported yesterday that Johor PAS was instructed to prepare a candidate should anything happen to the BN candidate.

Asked what he thought about the national unity cooperation with Umno, seeing as BN’s pick for Tanjung Piai is Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng from MCA, Tuan Ibrahim said the party respects Umno and BN’s decision as its partner.