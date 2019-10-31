Lorries set on fire in Klang? News to us, say cops

South Klang district police chief ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli said there have been no reported incidents of stones being thrown or lorries being set alight in South Klang. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — There have been no reported incidents of stones being thrown or lorries being set on fire in Klang, the police said today.

This follows a message being circulated on WhatsApp with a purported threat by certain quarters to throw stones or even torch lorries or buses in Klang today.

“There are no reported incidents of stone throwing or lorries being set alight in South Klang so far,” South Klang district police chief ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli told Malay Mail in a WhatsApp message today.

A protest by lorry drivers had been slated to take place today, to show their dissatisfaction over a new clause they alleged was introduced by the Road Transport Department for them to fill up a medical health check-up form for licence renewal.

Earlier, the Selangor Container Drivers Association, which would be affected by the alleged change in licence renewal regulations, had distanced itself from the protest, saying it would not be a part of it.

The Transport Ministry recently denied the imposition of these new conditions.

Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Kamaruddin Jaafar reportedly said that the licence renewal process for every lorry driver was the same as the normal procedure, without any changes.

In a statement issued on October 10, the association said protests were not an ideal method to solve problems.

In the same statement, the association had urged members to not participate in the planned protest.

It had also lodged a police report a week ago, claiming several lorry drivers’ associations intended to hold the protest today.

It is learned that the protest in Klang was to take place in Bandar Sultan Sulaiman.

In a related development, there are news reports of protests being held by lorry drivers outside the Transport Ministry in Putrajaya.

The lorry drivers are said to be demanding to meet with minister Anthony Loke and refusing to leave until they meet him.

At the time of writing, Loke is in Johor with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.