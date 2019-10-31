Kelantan Fire Dept: Avoid waterfalls, beaches during monsoon season

During the monsoon season, Kelantan residents are advised to avoid places like waterfalls and the beaches to prevent any untoward incidents. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, Oct 31 ― Residents in Kelantan are advised to avoid places like waterfalls and the beaches for their recreational activities during the monsoon season to prevent any untoward incidents.

State Fire and Rescue assistant director (Operations) Mohd Wildan Azhari said waterfalls can be dangerous as incident of “kepala air” (water surge) could happen and sweep off those playing in the water.

“Incident of ‘kepala air’ is dangerous because it brings along strong current, resulting in a sudden surge in the water level,” he said when contacted today.

Beaches meanwhile, he said, could be dangerous due to the huge waves.

Mohd Wildan said the department, together with the National Water Activities Safety Council (MKAA), had identified three recreational areas in the state that should be avoided.

They are at Sungai Kampung Sabak, Pantai Nipah and Pantai Muara Tok Bali, he said, adding that sign boards were being put up in the affected areas to warn the public of the dangers to swim there.

With the approaching monsoon season, which normally brings heavy rain, he advised the public, especially those staying in flood-prone areas to make the necessary preparations, including to keep their important documents at a safe place. ― Bernama