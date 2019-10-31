Death sentence for two women in Penang for drug trafficking

Judge Datuk Akhtar Tahir ordered two women to be sent to the gallows after finding the defence having failed to raise reasonable doubts against the prosecution’s case. — Reuters pic

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 31 ― The High Court here today sentenced to death two women after finding them guilty on a charge of trafficking in 294.9 grammes of drugs into the country three years ago.

Judge Datuk Akhtar Tahir ordered Zawani Zulkifli, 33, and Nur Zahirah Yusoff, 32, to be sent to the gallows after finding the defence failed to raise reasonable doubts against the prosecution’s case.

The two women were jointly charged with trafficking in 212.7g of heroin and 82.2 g of monoacetylmorphine at Park View Tower, Jalan Harbour Place, Off Jalan Assumption, Seberang Perai Utara near here at 4.45pm on December 18, 2016.

In the judgment, Akhtar said there was no evidence that the women had voluntarily assisted in curbing drug trafficking activities.

“Besides taking into account the drug type, namely heroin and morphine, the defence also failed to raise any reasonable doubts, and therefore, both the accused are found guilty,” he added.

The two women were seen in tears when Akhtar handed down the sentence.

They were charged under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which provides the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Yasinnisa Begam Seeni Mohideen, while lawyers V. Parthipan and Simon Murali, represented Zawani and Nur Zahirah, respectively. ― Bernama