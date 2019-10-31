Anwar urges greater transparency in zakat distribution

Anwar said the issue of poverty among Muslims would also be better managed if the distribution of zakat money was done efficiently. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Oct 31 — The zakat (tithe) institutions in Malaysia have been urged to carry out their responsibilities in a transparent and trustworthy manner to ensure the distribution of zakat could be implemented effectively.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the failure of the institutions to effectively carry out the distribution of zakat would result in the issue of hardship among the asnaf (tithe recipients) to remain unsolved.

“That's why we want zakat centres to undergo transformation, to change for the better because the function of the zakat centre is to help.

“The zakat centre should also see distribution in various aspects of aid such as education, health and others,” said Anwar when he appeared as a guest of the Zakat Academy (AZKA) Talk programme titled 'The Role of Zakat in Handling the Economic Imbalance' here yesterday.

According to Anwar, the issue of poverty among Muslims would also be better managed if the distribution of zakat money was done efficiently.

“It would be an issue when the doctor diagnosed the patient with another disease but was given a medicine for fever.

“So, the zakat institutions should undertake the right approach. Don't just help them with money but assist the recipients to come out of poverty,” he said. — Bernama