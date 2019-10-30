Guan Eng ducks questions on ‘Superman’ Hew’s comic, says now legal matter

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng speaks to reporters at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur October 30, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng declined to comment today about the banned pro-China comic book for which he wrote the foreword, saying the matter was under police investigation.

The Home Ministry banned the Belt and Road Initiative For Win-Winism as communist and socialist propaganda while the police are investigating former DAP member Hew Kuan Yau who commissioned the comic.

Lim noted that investigations against Hew and others involved in the publication are not complete.

“So until then, I do not want to comment to allow the legal process to be followed and exhausted before I make any comments, so that I don’t want to give any appearance of interference,” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby today.

However, Lim became displeased when pressed about his role in the banned comic.

The DAP secretary-general said he was not disputing the fact that he penned the foreword.

“Don't you know how to read? It's all there, we're not denying it,” he told a reporter.

Aside from the Home Ministry probe, the Education Ministry is also investigating how the comic was distributed to some local schools without prior authorisation.