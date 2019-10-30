Cops to rope in more experts to study factual accuracy of pro-China comic book contents

Datuk Huzir Mohamed addresses members of the media during a press conference in Bukit Aman October 30, 2019. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — The federal police will be roping in additional experts to scrutinise the contents of the controversial pro-China comic book, Belt and Road Initiative for Win Winism.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed today revealed that the police are also looking to engage academics to go over the contents of the comic book in addition to the historians who were previously roped in to fact-check the publication.

“We will get the academics to point out if there is anything in the contents of the comic that contradicts with actual facts,” he said.

Huzir, when asked if Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng would be called in for penning the foreword printed in the comic, said it would depend on the outcome of the checks by the academics and historians.

“We will first obtain the views of several academics before considering if there is a need to record statements from any particular party over the foreword inside the comic,” he explained.

Huzir had said last week that police will be engaging historians also to scrutinise the contents of the comic book, to fact check on the accuracy of its contents.

The contentious comic book is alleged to contain propaganda promoting China’s communist ideology in addition to its ambitious global economic plan and has been condemned for being distributed in local public schools.

Education Minister Maszlee Malik had ordered its removal from national schools, with the Home Ministry also having issued a confirmation a ban against the comic book.